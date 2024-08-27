Business Standard
Himachal govt allocates Rs 53.21 cr to 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana'

Children who secure admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses will receive financial aid from the government

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CM Sukhu stated, The state will allocate Rs 53.21 crore annually to fund this initiative.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 53.21 crore annually to the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,' a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to widows, destitute women, divorced women, and disabled parents to support the education and well-being of their children.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "The state will allocate Rs 53.21 crore annually to fund this initiative."
The scheme targets two specific age groups. For children under 18 years, eligible women and disabled parents will receive a monthly grant of Rs1,000 to cover educational, health, and nutritional expenses.
Additionally, children who secure admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses will receive financial aid from the government to cover tuition and hostel costs.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that widowed, deserted, or abandoned women often face significant challenges in supporting their children due to a lack of educational and financial resources.
"These women are particularly vulnerable, lacking the moral and financial support needed to sustain themselves and ensure their children's education," he said.

He added that the scheme aims to prevent issues such as child abuse, trafficking, teenage marriages, and drug abuse by strengthening child protection at the family level.
The Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana also addresses the needs of children with disabled parents, acknowledging the strong link between disability, unemployment, and poverty. All eligible women, children, and individuals with a family income not exceeding Rs1 lakh per annum are covered under the scheme. Applications can be submitted to the local Child Development Project Officer.
The Chief Minister said, "It is important to foster a supportive environment for vulnerable families, ensuring that children receive the education and care they need to lead dignified lives." He emphasized that from day one, the current state government has prioritized giving a voice to underprivileged sections and has launched numerous initiatives to support them.
"There are sections of society who are unable to approach us with their grievances and hardships, but as a sensitive government, we are committed to the well-being of every individual," stated the Chief Minister.
Earlier, on Sunday, August 25, Chief Minister Sukhu chaired a cabinet meeting at the secretariat.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

