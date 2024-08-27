Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Rapti, Saryu rivers flow above danger mark in Gorakhpur, villages flooded

Rapti, Saryu rivers flow above danger mark in Gorakhpur, villages flooded

As a result, around 45 villages have been fully or partially affected by the rising waters

Flood, Patna Flood

Representative Image: Rapti and Saryu rivers in Gorakhpur district are currently flowing above the danger mark. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rapti and Saryu rivers in Gorakhpur district are currently flowing above the danger mark, leading to severe flooding in the region.
As a result, around 45 villages have been fully or partially affected by the rising waters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To ensure safe commuting for residents of the flood-affected areas, the district administration has deployed 92 boats, including 22 medium-sized boats, three large boats, and two motorboats in areas with stronger water currents. This operation aims to prevent any disruption in essential services and transportation for the villagers.
Gorakhpur District Disaster Specialist Gautam Gupta commented on the situation, saying, "At present, the Saryu and Rapti rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Gorakhpur district. However, there is a positive sign, as the water level of the Rapti River has started to decrease today. It is estimated that the water level of the Rapti River will fall below the danger mark within the next two to three days."
He further added, "The confluence point of the Rapti and Saryu rivers at Barhaj station is currently about 1.5 metres above the danger level. We have ensured that boats and motorboats are in place to assist residents, especially in areas where the water current is strong."
In response to the flood situation, the district administration has also ensured the availability of all essential supplies in the affected areas. Efforts are ongoing to mitigate the impact of the floods and provide relief to residents.
Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in the affected villages, forcing people to relocate to makeshift shelters. Sources of livelihood, including farmlands, have been destroyed. Consequently, villagers have been forced to cross waterlogged areas to buy essential commodities like milk and vegetables.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ganga, River Ganga, Ganga basin

Ban on plying small boats in UP due to rising water level of Ganges river

Predator drone

IAF, Army to jointly deploy Predator drones in Gorakhpur, Sarsawa air bases

PepsiCo, Pepsi

Varun Beverages starts production of soft drinks at Gorakhpur facility

Gita Press, Gorakhpur, to be conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2021

Ram temple effect: Gita Press overwhelmed with 'Ramcharitmanas' demand

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to open up; Global cues to weigh

Topics : Gorakhpur Floods tidal flooding Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon