Himachal cloudburst: 53 still missing, six bodies recovered so far

A total of 53 people are still missing and six bodies were recovered so far as on Saturday after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods wreaked widespread destruction in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh, as per the District Disaster Management Authority. Special Secretary DC Rana of the DDMA said that over sixty houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods. "A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered," DC Rana said.

The cloudburst was reported on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

He further said that teams of NDRF and SDRF are coordinating the rescue of those who were stranded.

Restoration works are underway in Rampur where the cloudburst and following flashfloods damaged a road that connected Rampur and Samej regions.

A situation report by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre showed that Mandi witnessed the most casualties with five dead, followed by Kullu with one. Shimla so far has reported no casualties.

Shimla has the highest number of missing people so far at 33, followed by Kullu at nine and Mandi at six. A total of 55 people had been evacuated to relief camps and 25 people reported being stranded. 61 houses were fully damaged, as the report stated, with 42 houses being partially damaged.

The report said that the majority of the damage was seen at Kullu.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri conducted an on-site assessment of the damage caused by the flash flood to the Kurpan Khad Water Supply Scheme at Baagi Pul today. He revealed that the Rs 315 crore Kurpan Khad project, currently under construction, has suffered extensive damage due to the flash flood and directed the department to take immediate and necessary measures to restore the project.

Agnihotri also visited the Matiyana region in Shimla district to assess the damage to the water supply schemes and related infrastructure. He reported that the department has suffered an additional loss of Rs 10 crore due to damage to critical components including the booster, intake structure, feed line sump well, pump house, pumping machinery, and pipes.

He also met with families affected by the disaster in the Baagi Pul area in the Kullu district. Describing the situation as "grim and painful" he assured that the administration is working diligently to provide relief to the affected. He emphasized that the government was extending all possible support to those affected.