Business Standard
Home / India News / Himachal Guv's convoy meets with accident in Lucknow, several injured

Himachal Guv's convoy meets with accident in Lucknow, several injured

However, the Himachal Pradesh Governor reached his destination safely and the situation was normal

Shiv Pratap Shukla, Shiv Pratap

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The convoy of Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has met with an accident in Lucknow and several staff members sustained minor injuries, police said.

However, the Himachal Pradesh Governor reached his destination safely and the situation was normal, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 9:30 AM on Tuesday near Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path, where the convoy was suddenly stopped due to the accident and some vehicles from his convoy collided with each other.

According to Lucknow police, several staff members travelling with the convoy sustained minor injuries. The Sushant Golf City police station said that the situation was normal at the accident site and traffic was running smoothly.

 

Over three weeks ago, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shukla joined the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan as the chief guest in the Samagam 2024 program organised by Safe Society at Lucknow on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, the Governor congratulated the Safe Society, a social organization working for child rights, protection, and development in Uttar Pradesh, for its efforts to advance child rights and for the upliftment of the deprived population.

More From This Section

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner with Odisha CM Majhi

Singapore High Commissioner Wong meets Odisha CM Majhi to discuss ties

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM Naidu desires to provide efficient, fast services to people

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024 features session on Agri-business innovations

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Fecal coliform levels in Yamuna continue to soar in Delhi

Rajasthan Summit

Gadkari announces nine road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for Rajasthan

He said that this Samagam was started in the year 2023, and through this, a creative initiative was taken to ensure the investment of corporate social responsibility in line with government schemes, especially the safety and development of children.

The Himachal Pradesh Governor had said that Safe Society is a ray of hope for millions of children "who look up to us for a brighter, safer, and more equitable future."

He said children are the foundation of the progress of the nation and "their well-being determines the health of our communities and the direction of our country's development. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to grow, learn, and live a life of dignity," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh BJP

Corrupt Congress govt brought Himachal on brink of bankruptcy: BJP

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal govt to set up regulated markets for fair prices: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal CM Sukhu announces 180-day maternity leave for home guards

With the launch of the ~10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the ~3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will sign

HP govt bans gutkha, liquor ads from state buses, promoting public welfare

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Bara Bhangal in Kangra to get road connectivity in two years: Himachal CM

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Lucknow road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon