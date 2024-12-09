Himachal govt to set up regulated markets for fair prices: CM Sukhu

Business Standard
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the current government was committed to development and working impartially. (Photo: PTI)

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up regulated markets to ensure farmers get fair prices for their produce, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday.

These markets will strengthen the economic condition of the people and save them time, he said.

Inaugurating a regulated market at Totu in the suburbs of Shimla, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, Sukhu explained that farmers were previously forced to travel to Shimla, often causing financial losses.

He said that this market would greatly benefit farmers from various panchayats, including Dhami, Ghanahati, Majthai, Bagi, Dhamoon, Baichadi, Dhanda, Chail, Nehra, Devnagar, Glot, Jubbarhatti, Rampuri, Shakrah and Kalihatti by ensuring better prices for cash crops and vegetables near their homes  The new facility includes eight shops, an auction platform, a 20-bed dormitory for farmers, a spacious hall for public events and other essential amenities.

 

Sukhu noted that the establishment of this market addressed a long-standing demand from the region and was a significant step towards improving the economic well-being of farmers.

He also announced the opening of a block medical office (BMO) in Totu, along with the deployment of sufficient doctors, and assured Rs 2 crore for the construction of the Badaheri-Shilli-Hiranagar road.

Additionally, he assured funds for sewerage facilities and the construction of an ambulance road in two wards of Totu.

He also pledged Rs 10 lakh each for two crematoria and a cowshed and promised adequate funds for the construction of a college building in the 16 Mile area.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Sukhu said the previous government's mismanagement had plunged the state into debt while the current dispensation generated additional revenue through its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he said.

He added that his government created 31,000 jobs in two years while the previous BJP dispensation had only created 20,000 jobs during its five-year tenure.

He further assured that the government was working to fulfil its guarantees in a phased manner and was focused on creating robust education and healthcare infrastructure within three years.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the current government was committed to development and working impartially.

He highlighted that Rs 400 crore worth of development projects had been initiated in the Shimla Rural constituency, which he represents in the assembly, during the past two years.

