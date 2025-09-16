Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi sees cloudy skies, high humidity while heavy rain lashes North India

Delhi sees cloudy skies, high humidity while heavy rain lashes North India

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lash north, east, and central India, causing floods, landslides, road closures, and displacement in several states

The IMD predicts partly cloudy conditions over the national capital for the next seven days | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a hot and humid Tuesday following a sunny Monday, with temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. Late-night showers on September 15 in Noida brought little relief in the region. 
 
Westerly winds blew at speeds up to 17 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts another partly cloudy day across Delhi-NCR. Maximum temperatures remain above normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures hover near seasonal averages.

Delhi weekly forecast

The IMD predicts partly cloudy conditions over the national capital for the next seven days, with no significant changes in temperature. The heat is expected to persist alongside humidity, keeping conditions sultry for residents.
 

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on September 16, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 116 at 9 am. Dry conditions contributed to the concentration of pollutants. 
 
For reference, an AQI between 100–150 is classified as ‘moderate’, 50–100 as ‘satisfactory’, and below 50 as ‘good’.

Withdrawal of monsoon

The line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon currently passes through 30.5°N / 73.5°E, covering parts of Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Barmer, extending to 25.5°N / 70°E. 
Conditions are favourable for further monsoon withdrawal from additional parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat over the next two days.

Rain impact in Himachal

Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt daily life in the north. Himachal Pradesh experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain, closing 493 roads, including three national highways. Jogindernagar recorded 56 mm of rainfall, while Palampur and Pandoh saw 48 mm and 40 mm, respectively. Rain-related incidents have claimed 409 lives, with 41 still missing, and economic losses reaching ₹4,504 crore.

Rainfall impact in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie region. Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents.

Rain cause disruptions in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the recently constructed 32 km Kotranka-Khawas road has been severed by landslides and persistent rainfall, leaving villagers stranded. Students and the elderly face extreme difficulties accessing schools and medical facilities. Land subsidence has affected homes, with one two-storey house shifting 50 metres but remaining upright. Relief operations and evacuations are underway, and compensation for affected families is being processed.

Weather alerts today

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. 
 
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph may occur across several northern and eastern states, including parts of J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. Squally winds over coastal regions of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and off south Sri Lanka are also likely in the coming days.

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

