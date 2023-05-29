Himachal's Pong Dam to be developed as major tourist destination: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government has allotted Rs 70 crore to introduce water sports and other activities at the Pong Dam in Kangra district to create job opportunities and develop it as a major tourist destination.

The government intends to develop the dam, which has been declared a Wetland of National Importance in November 2002, by creating added infrastructure and even starting Shikara' in the backwaters of the lake, a statement issued here said.

Famous as an abode for migratory birds, particularly the Siberian cranes and hundreds of other species from Russia and trans-Antarctic regions, the Pong Dam is a manmade reservoir on the Beas River in the wetland of Shivalik hills of Kangra district.

Stretched up to an area of 24,529 hectares with few habited islands, the reservoir caters to the needs of fishermen in a big way and is the most important source of economy to hundreds of families engaged in the business.

The state government has allocated Rs 70 crore for introducing hot air balloons and the construction of a floating hotel besides supporting the youth by providing financial assistance to buy boats with an aim to create employment opportunities, Sukhu said in a statement.

Migratory birds come to the Pong Dam wetland during winters -- October onwards -- following which a large number of bird watchers visit this place.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued HC dismisses plea challenging RBI move on Rs 2,000 note exchange without id Impact of population growth poses threat to India's water security: Experts Curbs on Ashram-DND flyover removed, route opened for heavy vehicles Need credible framework to differential good & bad builders: Housing Secy Union Minister slams Kerala FM over his claims on financial grants

The government is keen to develop it as an internationally recognized wetland and the much-visited area for bird watching as it receives more than one lakh migratory birds every year, which is a major attraction to tourists besides ornithologists, the statement added.