Himachal's Pong Dam to be developed as major tourist destination: CM Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government has allotted Rs 70 crore to introduce water sports and other activities at the Pong Dam in Kangra district to create job opportunities and develop it as a major tourist destination.

The government intends to develop the dam, which has been declared a Wetland of National Importance in November 2002, by creating added infrastructure and even starting Shikara' in the backwaters of the lake, a statement issued here said.

Famous as an abode for migratory birds, particularly the Siberian cranes and hundreds of other species from Russia and trans-Antarctic regions, the Pong Dam is a manmade reservoir on the Beas River in the wetland of Shivalik hills of Kangra district.

Stretched up to an area of 24,529 hectares with few habited islands, the reservoir caters to the needs of fishermen in a big way and is the most important source of economy to hundreds of families engaged in the business.

The state government has allocated Rs 70 crore for introducing hot air balloons and the construction of a floating hotel besides supporting the youth by providing financial assistance to buy boats with an aim to create employment opportunities, Sukhu said in a statement.

Migratory birds come to the Pong Dam wetland during winters -- October onwards -- following which a large number of bird watchers visit this place.

The government is keen to develop it as an internationally recognized wetland and the much-visited area for bird watching as it receives more than one lakh migratory birds every year, which is a major attraction to tourists besides ornithologists, the statement added.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Tourist dam

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

