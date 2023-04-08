close

Himachal to undertake infrastructure development to boost tourism: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to undertake huge infrastructure development in an effort to encourage tourism and boost the state's economy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government plans to undertake huge infrastructure development in an effort to encourage tourism and boost the state's economy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

The government will also ensure that the state remains open to tourism during all seasons, he said in a statement issued here.

Sukhu was referring to the closure of tourism activities in some scenic locations in Himachal Pradesh's tribal and remote areas following snowfall in the winter.

The government is focussing on developing Kangra as the state's 'tourism capital', Sukhu said, and will spend Rs 390 crore allocated by the Asian Development Bank to strengthen the district's infrastructure.

Kangra, which is home to the Dhauladhar mountain range and several historical temples, has immense tourism potential, he said.

Sukhu said the government has already devised blueprints for various projects in the district to improve the experience of tourists and provide them with modern amenities. The construction of an international standard golf course at the Pragpur heritage village has also been proposed.

For beautification of the district's Palampur area, a high-class resort, a 24-hour tourism village, a modern roller skating rink and a wellness centre will also come up, the chief minister said.

The government has identified an 80-hectare patch in Bankhandi to build a modern zoo at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and a detailed project report is already under process.

Efforts are underway to promote adventure tourism by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports in Kangra's Pong Dam area, the chief minister added.

The government is also making efforts to construct a ropeway from the Aadi Himani Chamunda Devi temple. Additionally, Rs 11.75 crore has been sanctioned to upgrade the Food Craft Institute Dharamshala as the State Institute of Hotel Management, Sukhu added.

There are plans to extend the runway length of the district's airport from to 3,010 metres from 1,376 metres in two phases to attract more tourists. There is also a proposal to construct a heliport in Rakkar.

Promoting tourism will not only boost the state's economy but also make it a favourable destination for both domestic and international tourists, Sukhu said.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh | tourism

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

