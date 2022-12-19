Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
Himachal CM walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days
HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu reaches Jaipur to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Cabinet formation will be done as per high command guidelines: Himachal CM
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.
A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.
He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.
The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU