Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:12 IST

