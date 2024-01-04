Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was caught in Delhi on Thursday. He was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Mattoo is accused of carrying out many terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was carrying a reward of Rs 500,000 on his head and is also a subject of interest for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in J&K to eliminate the threat of terrorism. He instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system.

He also advised the security agencies to deploy appropriately in vulnerable areas.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

(With agency input)