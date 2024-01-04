Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

The terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo, is accused of carrying out many terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir

arrested, jailed, police custody

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was caught in Delhi on Thursday. He was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Mattoo is accused of carrying out many terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was carrying a reward of Rs 500,000 on his head and is also a subject of interest for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in J&K to eliminate the threat of terrorism. He instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system.

He also advised the security agencies to deploy appropriately in vulnerable areas. 

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

IPL 2024 auction: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed to SRH for Mayank Dagar

PM Modi cites East India Company, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at INDIA

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

DGCA issues notice to Air India, SpiceJet for rostering untrained pilots

Defence ministry signs Rs 802 crore contract for military wagons, equipment

If FPS dealers' strike continues will opt for substitute supply: J'khand

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

ED records voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra in school jobs scam case

Topics : Hizbul Mujahideen Delhi Police Delhi terrorist BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon