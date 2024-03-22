Holi 2024: Best hair care tips to protect your hair during celebrations

As the celebration of Holi moves closer, the excitement of participating in the celebrations is apparent. The festival of colors is without a doubt one of the most vivid, colorful, and joyful celebrations in our country. It will be honored with a great deal of enthusiasm and fanfare on March 25.

Holi was traditionally celebrated with dry gulal and water buckets. Unfortunately, modern forms of it incorporate sprinkles of artificial colouring, which may be harmful to our wellbeing as well as irritating to our skin, hair, and eyes.





Holi 2024: Top hair care tips to prevent from damage

• Hot oil treatment

If you're not allergic to hair oils, warm up your selected oil and start by tenderly rubbing your scalp with your fingertips. Then, absorb a towel in hot water, wrap it out, and fold it over your head like a turban. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Permit your hair to air dry, then, at that point, detangle it with a wooden brush and rest.



• Deep conditioning

Utilize a gentle shampoo, ideally sulphate and paraben free, followed by a sustaining leave-in conditioner and coat the hair with serum. Before playing with colors, it's best not to use any styling products or heat on the hair.



• Hair styling

Regardless of whether the colours are without chemicals, abir or gulal can in any case make your open hair dry and frizzy and the scalp irritated. There are numerous options, including fishtail braids, braided buns, Dutch breads, crown braids, classic buns to top knots. To spice things up, add flowers or hair accessories.

• Hair mask a must

Invest into a good hair cover that masks your scalp and hair type. Among shampoo and conditioner, foam your hair with a mask. Openness to the sun, contamination and the consequence of Holi colours demands an extra layer of assurance.



• The final touch

Apply serum and permit your hair to air dry. Brush it thoroughly after it has completely dried. Maintain your tie-up routine if you have long hair. Keep in mind that messy braids are a big no.

If you haven't already, invest into a satin hair mask, wear it to bed, and take part in a good night's rest. If you are not allergic, apply aloe vera gel to your hair the following morning and leave it on for approximately ten minutes before washing it.