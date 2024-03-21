Holi 2024: Here are the top snacks prepared at the Holi celebration

Holi is celebrated yearly with a lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. This occasion is celebrated to mark the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. The festival also symbolises the victory of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu, signifying victory of good over evil.

It is celebrated across the country and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the festival, like in Vrindavan, people celebrate Phoolwali Holi, while in Nandgaon and Barsana people play Lathmar Holi. There are several rituals and traditions across the country.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. A day before Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is also observed.

People celebrate this festival with several snacks and drinks prepared at home on this auspicious day, which one can enjoy with friends and family. People also drink bhang on Holi, which is an old-age tradition. On this auspicious occasion, there are various types of snacks prepared at the Holi parties and get-togethers.

Holi snacks to serve at the parties





Gujia: Gujia, known as fried bites, is one of the best snacks for Holi celebration that can lift up the mood of a Holi Party. Gujias are filled with delicious stuffing and then deep-fried in oil. They are served hot to add to the festivities, and it is one of the most sought-after snacks in the Holi Party.

Thandai

The Holi celebration looks incomplete without Thandai. It is prepared with spices, sweeteners and milk. People add ground paste of leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant to thandai for a euphoric effect for the Holi festivities.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai is an indispensable dessert when it comes to celebrating popular Indian festivals, and without the touch of sweet rasmalai, no occasion is complete. Delicious chenna soaked in the milk and saffron stands add to the Holi festivities.

Namakpare

Namakpare is a delicious salty fried bite, which is a common snack prepared on almost all special occasions. It is a part of North Indian cuisine. Namakpare adds extra crunches to your bites to make your day better.