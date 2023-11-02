NSE announces timings for Muhurat Trading session 2023; full list here

The NSE Thursday announced the timings for the Muhurat Trading session 2023 . Muhurat Trading session is considered auspicious by many investors as they believe it will bring them good luck and wealth. According to the NSE, the Muhurat Trading session will take place on November 12, Sunday.

Muhurat Trading session 2023: What are the timings?

NSE has announced that the stock market will open from 6 pm to 7:15 pm for Muhurat Trading on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali. This includes an 8-minute window for the pre-open session between 6 PM and 6:08 PM. Moreover, the block deal window will open at 5:45 PM.

The normal market session will take place between 6:15 PM and 7:15 PM. The trade modification will be allowed till 7:25 PM. Lastly, the closing session will be held between 7:25 PM to 7:35 PM.

The block deal session will be held between 5:45 PM to 6 PM on November 12. The call auction illiquid session, on the other hand, will take place between 6:20 PM and 7:05 PM.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a session that is conducted on the occasion of Diwali. The stock market remains closed throughout the festival and only opens for a special one hour for Muhurat Trading. The investors widely believe that trading during this one hour is auspicious and will bring them luck in the new Samvat.

Since 2018, the market has been closing in the green in the Muhurat Trading session. In 2022, Sensex gained 0.88 per cent during the session. In 2021, it closed 0.49 per cent in the green. In 2020 and 2019, BSE's benchmark index gained 0.45 per cent and 0.49 per cent during the session, respectively.

When was Muhurat Trading started?

According to several reports, the practice was originally started by King Vikramaditya in ancient India. However, the official recognition of this practice was given when BSE first adopted it in 1957.

NSE adopted this practice in 1992. Today, most brokers allow investors to participate in the Muhurat Trading session.