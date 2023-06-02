close

Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Murmu after Manipur visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah president

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

