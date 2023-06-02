Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Murmu after Manipur visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".

Also Read Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Gujarat polls phase 2 underway, PM Modi to vote in Ahmedabad today Projects worth Rs 1.76 trillion to be completed by 2025 in NE: Amit Shah NEP 2020 brought education out of narrow thinking, says Amit Shah PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people on R-Day Toxic bosses biggest reason for Indian employees quit jobs: Report India mulls issuing green ammonia tender to curb fertilizer emissions Metaverse, Web3 market to grow 40% annually to reach $200 bn by 2035 Govt to build a developed India by 2047, focusing on all sectors: Rajnath ICICI Bank will give Rs 1,200 cr to build 3 Tata Memorial Centre for cancer