close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Metaverse, Web3 market to grow 40% annually to reach $200 bn by 2035

The Metaverse and Web3 market opportunity in India is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 40 per cent, with the potential to become a $200 billion industry by 2035, a new report said

IANS New Delhi
Millennials redefining the consumer story in India, says report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Metaverse and Web3 market opportunity in India is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 40 per cent, with the potential to become a $200 billion industry by 2035, a new report said on Friday.

Metaverse is projected to become a $13 trillion opportunity globally by 2030. It is estimated that about 8 per cent of the $160 trillion global GDP by 2030 will come from Web3 and Metaverse, according to the international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

"For India to realise its potential for a $200 billion Web3 and Metaverse industry by 2035, concerted action is needed by startups, investors, corporates, and the government," said Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia.

The report also highlighted how India's e-commerce penetration is set to grow, presenting an opportunity for Web3 and Metaverse technologies to enhance the retail and finance sectors.

The retail sector with 37 per cent and the financial services sector with 15 per cent will drive the Web3 and Metaverse adoption in India, said the report.

The report also added that India's leadership in digital payments adoption could pave the way for the integration of fintech solutions in the Web3 ecosystem.

Also Read

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Raise credit penetration in 112 aspirational dists, FinMin tells banks

Zippo targets 50% sales growth in 2023, expects strong double-digit growth

Delhi Excise scam: Manish Sisodia produced before CBI court via video

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple

Green energy to agri, winners of Startup India to get 'handholding support'

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

--IANS

shs/ksk/

Topics : Metaverse virtual reality IT sector

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon