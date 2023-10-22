close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Home panel to adopt draft reports on bills replacing IPC, Evidence Act

The committee took the views of various experts, including the Law Commission, during its 11 meetings held so far

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will meet this week to adopt draft reports on the three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the CrPC and the Evidence Act.
The panel has informed its members through a notice that the draft reports on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will be adopted on October 27.
The committee was given three months to examine the three bills and submit its report after Home Minister Amit Shah had requested the chair to refer the bills to the panel for threadbare examination.
The committee took the views of various experts, including the Law Commission, during its 11 meetings held so far.
The IPC and the Evidence Act are colonial-era procedural laws that form the backbone of Indian criminal jurisprudence along with CrPC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

Parl panel hears experts on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised: Law minister Meghwal

Madras Bar Association passes resolution against renaming of IPC, CrPC, IEA

Twenty-one years later, crowds cheer another Metro moment in Ghaziabad

Kins of Agniveers losing lives in line of duty to get over Rs 1 cr: Report

CJI Chandrachud receives Harvard Law School's 'Award for Global Leadership'

Operation Ajay: Sixth flight carrying Indians departs from Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel

Topics : Indian Penal Code Parliament Evidence Act

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon