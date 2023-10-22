close
Kins of Agniveers losing lives in line of duty to get over Rs 1 cr: Report

This came after Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator, lost his life in the line of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier on Sunday

Agniveers training in Jammu

Photo: Twitter | Representative Image

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The next of kin of Agniveers, laying down their lives in the line of duty, will receive over Rs 1 crore from the government, sources said on Sunday.
As per government sources, the next of kin of an Agniveer, laying down his life in the line of duty, will receive Rs 48 lakh as non-contributory insurance, Rs 44 lakh as an Ex-gratia, 30 per cent of Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer with equal matching contribution by the government, and interest thereon.
The emoluments, which would be received by Agniveers' kin, also include pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (over Rs 13 lakh); as per balance residual tenure, and contribution of Rs 8 Lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, they added.
This came after Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator, lost his life in the line of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier on Sunday.
Laxman, hailing from Maharashtra, is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations.
The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
The Army in a message on social media post said it stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
"General Manoj Pande COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Indian Army said in a message on its official account on X.

India-Canada relations going through difficult phase, says EAM Jaishankar

SC directs Centre, states to ensure eradication of manual sewer cleaning

Operation Ajay: 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel

Operation Ajay: Sixth flight carrying Indians departs from Tel Aviv

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

