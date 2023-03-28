close

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to side-view mirror issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don't comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements

Press Trust of India California
Honda

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don't comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Topics : Honda | Automobile | vehicles recalls

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

