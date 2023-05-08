These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Another report from Accenture suggests that around 40 per cent of all working hours could be impacted by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT-4, because the language takes 62 per cent of the total time employees work.

Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to an analysis done by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In its report tited 'Future of Jobs Report 2023', WEF also said that roles for AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are expected to grow rapidly.