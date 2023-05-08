These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to an analysis done by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In its report tited 'Future of Jobs Report 2023', WEF also said that roles for AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are expected to grow rapidly.
Another report from Accenture suggests that around 40 per cent of all working hours could be impacted by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT-4, because the language takes 62 per cent of the total time employees work.
"Some jobs are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI. These are mostly clerical or secretarial roles, and include bank tellers and data entry clerks," said the WEF report.
Here is the list of top 10 jobs the to see fastest decline in the next five years:
1) Bank Tellers and related Clerks
2) Postal Service Clerks
Also Read
Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down
Blue and grey-collar job demand in India up four-fold in 2022: Report
Rajasthan the top beneficiary of EPFO-linked central job scheme
ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish
Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you
Piyush Goyal to co-chair bilateral ministerial trade dialogue in Canada
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23
Chinese FM's meeting with US envoy sets off bilateral talks buzz
Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to enhance its automotive safety technology
Airbus C295 aircraft for India successfully completes its flight in Spain
3) Cashiers and Ticket Clerks
4) Data Entry Clerks
5) Administrative and Executive Secretaries
6) Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks
7) Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks
8) Legislators and Officials
9) Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks
10) Door to Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers
"However, it doesn't mean humans will be replaced by these machines. 65 per cent of the time we spend on these language tasks can be transformed into more productive activity through augmentation and automation. There will also be entirely new roles to recruit, including linguistics experts, AI quality controllers, AI editors, and prompt engineers," WEF quoted Accenture.
According to WEF, AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are the most prominent emerging roles. The forum predicts a 40 per cent jump in the number of AI and machine learning specialists by 2027, a 30-35 per cent rise in demand for roles such as data analysts and scientists or big data specialists, and a 31 per cent increase in demand for information security analysts.
"Reskilling people to use AI effectively will be the key to companies being able to use the technology successfully," Accenture added.
"It's on the companies to think of their priorities when it comes to training staff to work with AI and big data. It is the number three priority in company training strategies to 2027, and number one for companies with more than 50,000 employees," reports the Future of Jobs.