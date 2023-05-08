close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI, according to the WEF report

BS Web Team
World Economic Forum

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to an analysis done by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In its report tited 'Future of Jobs Report 2023', WEF also said that roles for AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are expected to grow rapidly.
Another report from Accenture suggests that around 40 per cent of all working hours could be impacted by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT-4, because the language takes 62 per cent of the total time employees work.

"Some jobs are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI. These are mostly clerical or secretarial roles, and include bank tellers and data entry clerks," said the WEF report. 
Here is the list of top 10 jobs the to see fastest decline in the next five years:

1) Bank Tellers and related Clerks
2) Postal Service Clerks 

Also Read

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Blue and grey-collar job demand in India up four-fold in 2022: Report

Rajasthan the top beneficiary of EPFO-linked central job scheme

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

Piyush Goyal to co-chair bilateral ministerial trade dialogue in Canada

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23

Chinese FM's meeting with US envoy sets off bilateral talks buzz

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to enhance its automotive safety technology

Airbus C295 aircraft for India successfully completes its flight in Spain

3) Cashiers and Ticket Clerks
4) Data Entry Clerks
5) Administrative and Executive Secretaries
6) Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks
7) Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks
8) Legislators and Officials
9) Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks
10) Door to Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers

"However, it doesn't mean humans will be replaced by these machines. 65 per cent of the time we spend on these language tasks can be transformed into more productive activity through augmentation and automation. There will also be entirely new roles to recruit, including linguistics experts, AI quality controllers, AI editors, and prompt engineers," WEF quoted Accenture.
According to WEF, AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are the most prominent emerging roles. The forum predicts a 40 per cent jump in the number of AI and machine learning specialists by 2027, a 30-35 per cent rise in demand for roles such as data analysts and scientists or big data specialists, and a 31 per cent increase in demand for information security analysts. 

"Reskilling people to use AI effectively will be the key to companies being able to use the technology successfully," Accenture added. 
"It's on the companies to think of their priorities when it comes to training staff to work with AI and big data. It is the number three priority in company training strategies to 2027, and number one for companies with more than 50,000 employees," reports the Future of Jobs.
Topics : World Economic Forum Artificial intelligence job loss BS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

travel, travel insurance
2 min read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk
2 min read

Adani Group gets financial support from three Japanese banks: Report

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr in a bid to boost UPSC test preparation

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

jobs, employement
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

LIVE: WB govt to ban Kerala Story, film producer threatens legal action

MAY 23, 2022.** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon