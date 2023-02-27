JUST IN
Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

With changing times, ChatGPT is rapidly evolving and diversifying its use cases. Recently, it has proved itself useful to recover money from a client who ghosted a US-based CEO after availing of their services multiple times.

Greg Isenberg, CEO of US-based Late Checkout, took to Twitter to say, "I recovered $109,500 (Rs 90,80,342, approximately) without spending a dime on legal fees".

He tweeted that the "multi-billion dollar" client refused to pay and he turned to ChatGPT. He instructed the software to imagine itself as a finance department employee and draft a "scary" mail to the client.

In the mail, ChatGPT wrote, "Your lack of response has forced us to take serious action".

"If we do not receive the payment or a satisfactory response from you within this time, we will have no choice but to escalate the matter further, and all costs incurred would be added to your account balance," the mail read further.

It asked the client to clear the dues within "three business days".

"We have a responsibility to our shareholders and employees to ensure the timely payment of all outstanding balances," ChatGPT wrote. "We hope you understand our position and take immediate steps to settle the overdue amount."

According to Isenberg, he received a reply from the client within minutes, reading, "Let's get you guys paid."

"Thanks to ChatGPT, we were able to recover the money we were owed. We couldn't believe how quickly it worked. The best part was ChatGPT felt like the bad cop, and I felt like the good cop," Isenberg said.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:09 IST

