Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23

A Delhi court on Monday extended till May 23 the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi high court

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Special Judge M K Nagpal extended the custody of the AAP leader after he was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court noted the submission of the Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, who submitted that the agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the accused, which is scheduled for consideration on May 10.

The court had earlier dismissed Sisodia's bail plea, saying "the case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence".

The ED on March 9 arrested Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Excise Duty Delhi High Court

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

