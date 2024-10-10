Business Standard
Film industry pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, a true legend and titan

Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. He was 86

Ratan Tata

Dharmendra said his dream of meeting Tata remained unfulfilled. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, and SS Rajamouli were among the prominent cinema personalities who mourned the death of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. He was 86.

In a post on X, Salman said he was "deeply saddened" by Tata's passing.

"Goodbye to The Titan... Fly high like you loved... and oh how you taught us to love," Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside a picture of a younger Tata, who held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, sitting in a fighter plane.

 

Ajay, who was one of the first film stars to pay condolence, said the world mourns the loss of a visionary.

"Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Priyanka said Tata touched the lives of millions through his kindness.

"Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir. #RatanTata," she said.

Alia Bhatt said Tata taught multiple generations "what it is to give".

Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', paid homage to the entrepreneur at his concert in Dusseldorf, Germany.

"It was important to mention his name here because his life was all about hard work. I never read anywhere that he spoke ill of anyone.

"He did hard work and charity, and that's what life is... To be helpful to people. He lived an unblemished life," said the singer-actor, in a video posted by his team on Instagram.

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.

Tata will be accorded a state funeral on Thursday.

Legends are born, and they live forever, said Rajamouli.

"It's hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product Ratan Tata's legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it's him," the filmmaker said.

Akshay Kumar said he was "heartbroken" to hear about Tata's demise.

"The world bids farewell to a man who built more than just an empire... His legacy of kindness, innovation, and leadership will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, a true legend. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Dharmendra said his dream of meeting Tata remained unfulfilled.

"A humble king, who after his workers like his own children. Sir, you will always be remembered with great love and respect," the veteran star said in an Instagram post.

Actor-host Simi Garewal, who once hosted Tata on her popular talk show "Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, penned a heartfelt note for him.

"They say you have gone. It's too hard to bear your loss too hard Farewell my friend," she wrote.

For Kamal Haasan, he was a "personal hero".

"A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism," he wrote.

The "Indian 2" star recalled meeting Tata in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks while he was staying at the iconic Taj Hotel.

"In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation."

Actor and fellow Parsi Boman Irani praised Tata for his contributions to the country, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals.

"Ratan Tata will remain even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha," he added.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace, dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP Sir, you have touched so many lives," wrote actor Anushka Sharma.


