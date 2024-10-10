Business Standard
Amit Shah to attend funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai today

Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, sources said on Thursday.

Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added.

The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

In a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist".

He said Tata selflessly dedicated his life to the development of the nation.
 

 

"Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me," he added.

The home minister said Tata's commitment to the welfare of the country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams.

"Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the mortal remains of Tata.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respects.


Topics : Amit Shah Ratan Tata Tata Tata group

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

