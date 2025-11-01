Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / How Galouti Kabab, Makhan Malai put Lucknow on the global cities map

How Galouti Kabab, Makhan Malai put Lucknow on the global cities map

Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO's CCN under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a major global recognition of its rich culinary heritage

galouti kabab, lucknow, street food, food

Photo: X/@UNinIndia

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The aroma of Galouti Kababs drifting through Lucknow’s Aminabad continues to define the city’s culinary identity more than a century after the dish first gained fame in the early 90s. The narrow lanes of this old market still draw crowds of locals and tourists eager to taste the original melt-in-the-mouth kebabs that have become synonymous with the City of Nawabs.
 
A few kilometres away, at Gol Darwaza, Makhan Malai, a frothy, saffron-tinted winter dessert, draws scores of sweet lovers as soon as the temperature dips. These signature dishes not only showcase Lucknow’s rich food heritage but have also helped secure its place on the global culinary map.
 

Lucknow on the global stage

Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (CCN) under the ‘Gastronomy’ category, marking a major global recognition of its rich culinary heritage.
 
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday added 58 new cities to the network, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries. The CCN honours cities that use creativity as a key driver of sustainable urban development. 
Celebrating the announcement, the United Nations in India wrote on X, “From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and much more; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions.”

Also Read

Noida expressway

Upset with Diwali bonus, UP expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

BrahMos missile

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath, Adityanath to flag off 1st batch of BrahMos missiles from Lucknow

NDR InvIT Trust

NDR InvIT acquires warehousing & industrial park in Lucknow for ₹143.9 cr

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC seeks responses from UP govt on Sahara Shahar sealing order

PM hails the move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move and even invited people from across the world to try the local cuisine. In a post on X, he said, “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit and discover its uniqueness.” 
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to celebrate the moment, saying, "This global recognition is a tribute to the city’s centuries-old culinary excellence, its unique blend of tehzeeb, tradition & taste that continues to enrich India’s cultural identity. From the artistry of Awadhi Biryani to the finesse of Galouti Kabab and the sweetness of Makhan Malai, every flavour of Lucknow narrates the story of our heritage and harmony. A proud moment for Uttar Pradesh, for India and for every Lucknowite."
 
The Uttar Pradesh government also welcomed the move. In a post, it said, “This recognition celebrates the city’s rich culinary traditions, Awadhi heritage, and its growing role in promoting sustainable and innovative gastronomy. A moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, where every flavour reflects centuries of culture and creativity.”

Lucknow's culinary heritage

Lucknow is renowned for its rich and royal food heritage that beautifully blends Persian, Mughlai, and local Awadhi influences. The city’s cuisine evolved in the royal kitchens, where chefs perfected dishes marked by delicate flavours, aromatic spices, and slow-cooking techniques.
 
Lucknow’s food culture is built on tehzeeb (etiquette) and nazakat (delicacy). Meals in Lucknow are more of a symbol of hospitality and refinement. Signature delicacies like Galouti Kebabs, said to have been created for a toothless Nawab, and the fragrant Lucknawi Biryani exemplify the refinement of Awadhi cooking. Traditional breads such as Sheermal and Roomali Roti, and dishes like Nihari-Kulcha, further showcase the city’s culinary depth.

More From This Section

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Nine dead in Andhra temple stampede; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Siddaramaiah

Centre neglects Kannada, imposes Hindi, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission begins training booth-level officers for SIR in Bengal

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Odisha imposes 7-month fishing ban to protect nesting Olive Ridley turtles

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Topics : Narendra Modi Lucknow food street food in India BS Web Reports Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government UNESCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon