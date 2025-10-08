Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Allahabad HC seeks responses from UP govt on Sahara Shahar sealing order

Allahabad HC seeks responses from UP govt on Sahara Shahar sealing order

Sahara Shahar, a 170-acre township in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar, was sealed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation due to alleged violations of lease and licence agreements

Allahabad High Court

The court also directed that any cattle left inside Sahara Shahar be taken to 'Kanha Upvan' and taken care of properly. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies by October 30 on a plea filed by Sahara India Corporation Limited, challenging the orders for sealing Sahara Shahar.

The court also directed that any cattle left inside Sahara Shahar be taken to 'Kanha Upvan' and taken care of properly.

Sahara Shahar, a 170-acre township in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar, was sealed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation due to alleged violations of lease and licence agreements, a point contested by the Sahara group, which recently moved the court against the sealing order.

 

On Wednesday, a Lucknow bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and Amitabh Rai passed the order on the writ petition filed by Sahara India Corporation Limited.

After hearing the matter at length, the bench said that the matter required consideration and so directed the parties to exchange the pleadings in the matter.

Also Read

Sahara India Pariwar

ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Sahara case

UK PM Keir Starmer

Bollywood is back in Britain, says UK PM after signing 3-film pact with YRF

Wayanad landslides

'Centre has failed people of Kerala': HC on Wayanad disaster loan refusal

Tech Wrap October 8

Tech Wrap Oct 8: JBL Tour ONE M3, Sennheiser HDB 630, JioBharat phones

Rajeev Nair, Gopakumar Vasavan

Quest Global aims to triple revenue by 2030, work on 2-nm chip design, fabpremium

Sahara strongly opposed the stand of the municipal corporation for taking possession of the land at Sahara Sahar, while sealing all its six gates.

It was said that no inventory of the properties and other valuable items inside this Sahara Shahar were prepared. It was also said that there was no hurry in the matter and entire action has been taken in a hurry without giving proper opportunity of hearing and issuing notice for vacating the premises.

Opposing the plea, the Nagar Nigam said that the terms and conditions of the lease deed granted in 1994 were violated and hence notices were issued in 2020 and in 2025 also, and after giving proper opportunity of hearing the action has been taken for sealing the premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BMC

BMC trains over 200K people in disaster management and AI monitoring

Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat'

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Indian Railways

Capex utilisation by Indian Railways hit record levels in September at 56%

Topics : Sahara Lucknow Allahabad High Court Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon