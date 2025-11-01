Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Asserting that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country, Sarma said investment commitments at Advantage Assam 2.0 are fructifying

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

He said that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that projects worth around Rs 1.78 trillion, committed during the investment summit earlier this year, will be launched by December.

With the pouring in of investments and projects, youth will find more employment opportunities within the state, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme here on Friday evening for the laying of foundation stones for three major projects Medanta Super Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare and the Lemon Tree five-star hotel.

Asserting that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country, Sarma said investment commitments at Advantage Assam 2.0 are fructifying.

 

He said that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state.

Also Read

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta, says CM 'unfit' to hold office

Zubeen Garg

Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem, toxicology reports to Assam SIT

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen's final film 'Roi Roi Binale' opens to packed halls across Assam

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Assam halts all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam CM orders police action after Bangladesh anthem sung at Congress meet

By December, several projects, including multiple palm storage ventures worth Rs 30,000 crore, will begin, totalling investments of approximately Rs 1.78 trillion, the chief minister added.

On the foundation stone-laying of the three projects, Sarma said, Today marks a significant day in the journey of Assam's industrial development, which will have a far-reaching impact on strengthening the state's healthcare and hospitality infrastructure.

He said that the projects were being set up with an investment of around Rs 800 crore under the MoUs signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 in February.

The Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital will be constructed on 3.5 acres of land, the Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital on 1 acre, and the Lemon Tree hotel on 1.75 acres.

The integrated complex comprising hospitals, a hotel, and service apartments at Sarusajai will open a new chapter for medical tourism not only in Assam but across neighbouring states and the entire Southeast Asian region, he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that Assam's youth will no longer need to leave the state in search of jobs in the coming years.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora also attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Seven dead, 2 injured in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala temple gold theft case: Former officer arrested by SIT

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

No entry to non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles from today: Key details

Rohit Arya

Mumbai hostage crisis: Last rites of Rohit Arya performed in Pune

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon