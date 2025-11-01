Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Seven dead, 2 injured in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra

Rush of devotees during Ekadashi triggered the stampede at the Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district; CM Naidu expressed condolences and ordered urgent medical care, other relief efforts

(Representative Image: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

At least seven people were killed and two others injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga area of Srikakulam district on Saturday, a police official said.
 
The incident took place around 11.30 am. “Seven persons died and two others were injured,” Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told news agency PTI.
 
The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple for Ekadashi, considered an auspicious day in Hindu tradition. The sudden surge led to pushing and chaos, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.
 
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the incident had come as a “shock” and described the deaths as “extremely heartbreaking”. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he said he had directed officials to ensure that those injured receive immediate and proper medical care. 
 
 
CM Naidu also instructed local officials and public representatives to rush to the stampede site to oversee relief and rescue measures. State minister Nara Lokesh also expressed grief, saying he was in “profound shock” over the loss of lives and urged authorities to prevent such tragedies during major religious gatherings in the future.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

