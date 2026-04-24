How polling calendars dictate Indian political parties' Google ad spends
Digital campaign budgets surge and recede in lockstep with state and national election cycles
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly turned to Google Alerts before the 2014 general elections started on his iPad for a time, monitoring mentions of his name during early morning and late-night hours. By setting alerts for his name, he tracked what the public was discussing about him on the internet, writes British journalist Lance Price in his 2015 book “The Modi Effect: Inside Narendra Modi's Campaign to Transform India”.