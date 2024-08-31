Business Standard
HP govt signs MoU with Dubai-based firm for overseas jobs to youths

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh government and a Dubai-based firm on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for overseas placements of the youths of the state in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The MoU was signed by Deputy Director (Employment) Sandeep Thakur on behalf of the government and EFS Facilities Services Group Limited CEO Tariq Chauhan.
The CM on the occasion offered appointment letters to Una's Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, and Abhinav Sharma, and Hamirpur district's Dinesh.
The Visa process of all five candidates is under process and they are expected to go to Saudi Arabia in September this year, where they will work on the NEOM city project.
Sukhu said that the MoU would pave the way for better employment opportunities for Himachali youths.
The CM also directed the Labour and Employment Department to evolve a mechanism to track the well-being of the candidates working abroad and suggested the use of Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 for the purpose.

According to a statement, EFS plans to meet 15-20 per cent of its hiring needs from the state, up to 1,000 candidates per year, for jobs in such sectors as hospitality, technical services, housekeeping, food and beverage, and office support.
"The State Government is committed to providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth of the State and over 31,000 posts have been created by the present State Government in the government sector alone in a short span of about 20 months," the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.
He said that the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme is in operation in the state to motivate the youth to become self-employed.
Chauhan said, "No recruitment fees would be charged from the candidates and complete protection from exploitation would be provided by intermediaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Dubai

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

