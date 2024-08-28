The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the religious authority of the Sikh community, has served a legal notice to the producers of the upcoming film ‘Emergency’, asserting that the film misrepresents Sikh history and character. The film, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, has sparked significant controversy within the Sikh community, prompting calls for an immediate ban.

The legal notice, sent by advocate Amanbir Singh Siali on behalf of the SGPC, demands that the film’s producers, including Kangana Ranaut , retract the trailer released on 14 August from all public and social media platforms. The notice also requires the filmmakers to issue a formal apology to the Sikh community for the alleged misrepresentations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This move follows a demand issued on 21 August by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority in Sikhism, and the SGPC, urging a complete ban on the film. The organisations allege that ‘Emergency’ attempts to ‘character assassinate’ Sikhs, a serious accusation that has intensified calls for action.

SGPC demands film ban

Partap Singh, SGPC’s secretary, voiced strong objections to the film, revealing that the committee had written separate letters to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging them to prohibit the film’s release. Singh stated that the SGPC President, Harjinder Singh Dhami, had directed the issuance of a legal notice to the producers, including Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi.

Singh further explained that after the release of the film’s trailer, numerous "anti-Sikh scenes" were identified, which have deeply offended the Sikh community. In response, SGPC President Dhami has called for the registration of a first information report against Kangana Ranaut, who is credited as the film’s writer, director, producer, and lead actor.

What is Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ film about?

The controversial trailer of ‘Emergency’ depicts key moments in the life of Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister, including her entry into politics under the guidance of her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, and her handling of major national crises. The film touches on several historically significant issues, such as the Emergency period (1975-1977), the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and the JP Movement.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ portrays one of the most tumultuous periods in Indian political history. The film was initially scheduled for release on 24 November 2023 but has faced multiple delays. It is now expected to hit the screens next month.

Earlier this week, the producers of the film released a song from the film. Kangana Ranaut, speaking about a song from the film, highlighted the impact of the 1970s political climate in India. She described how the people of India rallied under the slogan ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’, challenging the authority of Indira Gandhi’s government. The song is said to capture the emotional essence of this period of upheaval, which Ranaut claims remains deeply embedded in the fabric of Indian politics.

The film features a cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. ‘Emergency’ centres around the controversial Emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi, with Ranaut portraying the former Prime Minister.

The SGPC’s legal action reflects the broader concerns within the Sikh community about how historical events and figures are portrayed in popular media, and it remains to be seen how the producers of ‘Emergency’ will respond to these allegations.

Kangana aenaut’s mounting political troubles

This is the latest setback faced by Ranaut who was recently reprimanded by her party for disparaging comments made on the farmers’ movement.

Ranaut reshared a video from an interview where the Mandi MP said, “Bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protests against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Following the post, BJP released a statement distancing itself from Ranaut. “On behalf of the BJP, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future... The BJP is committed to pursuing ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony” the statement said.

This statement comes amid the party’s preparations for polls in Haryana, which was one of the centres for the farmers’ protest. Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 1 with counting of votes on October 4.