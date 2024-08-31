Rahul Gandhi urges govt to take measures to prevent rising suicide cases

Gandhi's remarks come days after a new report stated that incidents of student suicides in India have grown. | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the "rising" suicide rate among the youth and urged the government to make efforts to ease students' path by ensuring support instead of obstacles. The "rising" suicide rate among the youth in the country is very sad and worrying, the former Congress chief said in a post on his WhatsApp channel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the last decade, while the population of children in the 0-24 age group decreased from 58.2 crore to 58.1 crore, the number of student suicides increased shockingly from 6,654 to 13,044, he said.

India today has the largest youth population. It is unfortunate that youths are facing difficulties and compulsions instead of being provided facilities, he said.

This is pointing towards very deep problems socially, economically and psychologically, Gandhi noted.

"Huge unemployment, paper leaks, corruption in education, expensive studies, social oppression, economic inequality, parental pressure -- today's students are trying to find success while struggling with countless such problems," he said.

"I expect the government to make every possible plan to ease this difficult path of students and youth(s), provide them support, not obstacles in their path," he said.

Parents and guardians of the students are requested to give them mental support and encouragement, the Congress leader said.

"And an appeal to the youth of the country -- raise your voice against the problems, ask questions, demand your rights -- don't be afraid!" he said.

"I stand with you and will continue to fight from the streets to Parliament to get you your rights," he said.

Gandhi's remarks come days after a new report stated that incidents of student suicides in India have grown at an alarming annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

Based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report -- "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" -- was launched on Wednesday at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024.

The report pointed out that while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicide cases surged by 4 per cent, despite a likely "under reporting" of such cases.

"Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, double the national average. In 2022, male students constituted 53 pc (per cent) of the total student suicides.

"Between 2021 and 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent," noted the report compiled by IC3 Institute.

"The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends.

"Over the last decade, while the population of 0-24-year-olds reduced from 582 million to 581 million, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044," it said.