Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBI geared to help states implement new criminal laws, says agency chief

CBI is working with Law Ministry to successfully implement the three new laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)

Praveen Sood

Sood said CBI and the Law Ministry are working in synergy to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation. | Representative Image (Source: Facebook/Praveen Sood)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CBI Director Praveen Sood on Thursday said the central agency is geared to help states and other stakeholders implement the three new criminal laws which came into force earlier this week.
He also said that the CBI is working with the Law Ministry to successfully implement the three new laws.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively from July 1.
Addressing an event at the CBI academy, Ghaziabad where Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Indian Police Medal (IPM) for Meritorious Service to 39 CBI personnel, Sood said the agency and the Law Ministry are working in synergy to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation.
According to a ministry statement, he noted that CBI's role has been evolving with the passage of time, from handling primarily anti-corruption cases in the beginning to special and economic crimes, cyber crimes and bank frauds.
Addressing the gathering, Meghwal said the new criminal laws will usher in "ease of living" with citizenry contributing to the progress and development of the nation.
Appreciating CBI, he observed that its importance is being recognised in the society due to its investigative skills which is reflected in the high conviction rate.
Referring to the new criminal laws, Meghwal asserted that they will bring in ease of living in a big way for the citizenry and will expedite delivery of justice and save crucial time of all the stakeholders spent in litigation.
The minister stressed that this will prove highly productive for the nation as the energies would be channelised towards the process of development of the society and eventually lead to higher progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM Siddaramaiah rejects BJP's demand for CBI probe into alleged MUDA scam

Protest, NEET Protest, Patna NEET Protest

NEET-PG 2024 exam: Question papers to be prepared two hours before exam

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests FCI's General Manager Prem Singh Bhanot in bribery case

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

'Will move regular bail plea in graft case soon': Kejriwal to HC

Vijay Mallya

Mumbai Special Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

Topics : CBI Criminal Law act Law Ministry Indian police Law Crime crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon