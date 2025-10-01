Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Husband can't claim sole ownership of joint property over EMI payments: HC

Husband can't claim sole ownership of joint property over EMI payments: HC

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made the observation on September 22

Photo: Pexels

A husband cannot assert exclusive ownership over a property jointly acquired and registered in the name of both spouses. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A husband cannot assert exclusive ownership over a property jointly acquired and registered in the name of both spouses, solely on the basis that he paid the EMIs, the Delhi High Court has held.

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made the observation on September 22.

"Once the property stands in the joint names of the spouses, the husband cannot be permitted to claim exclusive ownership merely on the ground that he alone provided the purchase consideration," the court said.

It said the husband's claim would contravene Section 4 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, which bars a person, claiming to be the real owner of the property, from instituting any suit, claim or action to enforce rights against any other person in whose name the property stands.

 

In her petition before the high court, the wife also claimed that 50 per cent of the surplus amount belonged to her, asserting that it formed part of her stridhan (a woman's absolute and exclusive property as per Hindu Law) and, therefore, she had exclusive ownership over it.

According to the petition, the couple got married in 1999 and jointly purchased a house in 2005 in Mumbai. However, they began living separately in 2006, and the husband filed for divorce the same year, which is currently pending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Festival organiser arrested, Zubeen's manager remanded to 14 days' custody

Financial Fraud

Mumbai records highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023: NCRB

Commercial LPG

Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today: Check new prices here

Raghavachari Govindarajan

R Govindarajan, ex-RAW officer and father of Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

9 dead as building collapses in Chennai, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Topics : Delhi High Court EMI property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon