Hyderabad airport records 21 million passengers footfall in FY 23

With the country's economy recovering and consumer spends increasing after covid, Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport here served more than 21 million passengers during 2022-23

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Airport

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
With the country's economy recovering and consumer spends increasing after covid, Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport here served more than 21 million passengers during 2022-23.

Out of the total number of passengers, 17.6 million were domestic and 3.4 international, GMR Hyderabad International Airport said in a press release on Monday.

The total number of ATMs (air traffic movements) during the last fiscal was 160,597 of which 137,640 were domestic and 22,957 international.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited) said there had been an upsurge in air travel from the region, which is a healthy trend for the sector.

Our endeavour is to ensure a safe, efficient, and sustainable air transport system for passengers. Strategic investments in technology and infrastructure as part of our expansion plans in a phase-wise

manner have enabled convenient travel. A few new destinations have been added and some old ones restored, he said.

Compared to pre-covid figures (2019-20), the passenger traffic has recovered by over 97 per cent during 2022-23 and the transfer traffic also increased from 13 per cent to 22 per cent during the fiscal.

Hyderabad has emerged as the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of annual passenger traffic from its earlier position of sixth busiest aerodrome in the country.

The airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations, compared to the pre-covid period of 55.

To further strengthen and facilitate the hub-and-spoke operations for airlines, Hyderabad International Airport is increasing its capacity from the current 12 million passengers per annum (MPA) to 34 MPA, with

an integrated domestic and international terminal under a single roof, GMR said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad airport

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

