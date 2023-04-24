close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Financials power Indian shares after quarterly results Reliance, ICICI Bank

Private lender ICICI Bank posted a 30% surge in the March-quarter profit, helped by improved net interest income and loan growth

Reuters BENGALURU
Sensex

Sensex

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by financials, after improved quarterly results from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd prompted investors to shrug off concerns of a lacklustre earnings season.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.68% higher at 17,743.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.67%.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials jumping nearly 1.5%.

Private lender ICICI Bank posted a 30% surge in the March-quarter profit, helped by improved net interest income and loan growth.

Analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal said the lender's quarter saw "flawless execution."

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

Credit growth expected to moderate to 10% in FY24 from 15% in FY23: Report

GST officers find tax evasion by offshore entities offering online betting

AAP councillor from Dwarka joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll on April 26

India gets its first water metro tomorrow: All you need to know about it

Raj CM launches 'Mehangai Rahat' camp to address inflation, unemployment

ICICI Bank climbed over 2% on Monday and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, reported a 19% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, aided by the strong performance in the oil-to-chemicals segment. The stock rose 0.38% on Monday.

Put together, Reliance and ICICI Bank account for nearly 20% of the total weightage in the Nifty 50.

"Following the strong earnings of the two companies, the overall picture is positive," said Deven Mehata, equity research analyst at Choice Broking.

"Investors should buy on dips with suitable stop-losses below 17,500, which is a good support level."

Among other individual stocks, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd surged 6.67% after the Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank to increase its shareholding in the insurer. The stock was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd climbed 4.59% ahead of its quarterly results on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to post a 24.3% rise in consolidated net profit in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, the pharma index fell 0.73%, dragged by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The drugmaker lost almost 1% on halting shipments from the Mohali facility to take corrective actions after U.S. FDA inspection. The stock was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries ICICI Bank Share price

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AAP councillor from Dwarka joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll on April 26

AAP
1 min read

India gets its first water metro tomorrow: All you need to know about it

Image
2 min read

Raj CM launches Mehangai Rahat' camp to eradicate inflation, unemployment

Ashok gehlot
2 min read

BJP leaders Shah, Nadda to hold roadshows in southern K'taka ahead of polls

BJP
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon