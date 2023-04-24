close

Credit growth expected to moderate to 10% in FY24 from 15% in FY23: Report

It can be noted that all lenders have been having a great run with high credit growth and lowest stress on the books in over a decade at present

Credit offtake outstrips deposit growth

The credit growth momentum is waning in the country and the crucial non-food loans growth is expected to slip to 10 per cent in FY24 from more than 15 per cent in FY23, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

Ebbing inflationary pressures, especially on the wholesale side which tends to lower working capital needs, and a likely moderation in GDP growth to 5.3 per cent in FY24 were cited as the primary reasons for the lower bank credit growth expectation by Nomura.

" we expect credit growth to moderate to 10 per cent in FY24 from 15 per cent in FY23," analysts at the brokerage said in a report, adding that the base effect will also be partly responsible for driving the number down.

They also said the rate hikes of more than 2.50 per cent by RBI in the current tightening cycle will impact credit growth through a lagged impact on borrowings, and already, there are some signs of a dent on the home loan front.

The credit growth momentum is already moderating, the brokerage said, pointing out that the number has come down to 15.4 per cent in March as compared to 16 per cent in February and 16.7 per cent in January.

"A further moderation is likely. Underlying credit momentum, as measured by the 3-month saar (seasonally adjusted annualised rate) has declined even more sharply to 9.3 per cent in March from over 20 per cent at end-2022," it said.

It can be noted that all lenders have been having a great run with high credit growth and lowest stress on the books in over a decade at present.

