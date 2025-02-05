Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / I-T dept to assist food ministry in tracing false beneficiaries of PMGKAY

I-T dept to assist food ministry in tracing false beneficiaries of PMGKAY

The MoU would include the mode of transfer of data, maintenance of confidentiality, mechanism for safe preservation of data, weeding out after usage, etc

Food storage

If the provided Aadhaar Number is not linked to any PAN in the I-T database, DGIT (Systems), New Delhi, will inform the DFPD. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The income tax department will share data with the Food Ministry to weed out ineligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Under the PMGKAY, free ration is provided to poor families who do not pay income tax.

The government has budgeted Rs 2.03 lakh crore towards PMGKAY in FY26, higher than Rs 1.97 lakh crore in the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

In an office order, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the Director General of Income Tax (Systems) will be the authority to furnish information to the Joint Secretary Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

 

As per the sharing mechanism, DFPD shall furnish the Aadhaar Number or PAN along with the Assessment Year(s) to DGlT (Systems), New Delhi. If the PAN is provided or the provided Aadhaar is linked with PAN, DGIT (Systems), New Delhi shall furnish the response to DFPD regarding the threshold income as per the I-T department database.

Also Read

CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal

Income Tax dept not an adversarial entity, but participative: CBDT chief

Income tax return

HC pulls up I-T dept for software: Taxpayers can now claim 87A tax rebate

IIFL Securities

I-T dept raids IIFL Finance, related entities over alleged tax evasion

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser

CBDT notifies amendments in I-T rules for non-resident cruise ships

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses income tax petition against Vi, reinstates Rs 1,600 cr refund

If the provided Aadhaar Number is not linked to any PAN in the I-T database, DGIT (Systems), New Delhi, will inform the DFPD.

The frequency of furnishing such response and mode of exchange of information shall be decided by the DGlT (Systems) and DFPD.

To facilitate the process of furnishing information, DGIT (Systems) would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DFPD.

The MoU would include the mode of transfer of data, maintenance of confidentiality, mechanism for safe preservation of data, weeding out after usage, etc.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched with the specific purpose of ameliorating the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The period for distribution of free-of-cost food grains under the PMGKAY has been extended for five years with effect from January 1, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Election Day 2025: Light rain expected in parts of Delhi NCR on Feb 5

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

No more toll hassles: Annual, lifetime highway passes for commuters soon

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE: Amit Shah asks forces to intensify anti-terror efforts in J-K with zero-infiltration target

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Over Rs 2,000 cr distributed to 1.16 mn Sahara Group depositors: Amit Shah

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Topics : Income Tax department consumer awareness Data sharing PMGKY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon