I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

Srinivas Reddy, the Congress poll candidate from Telangana's Khammam, was reportedly scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday.

Srinivas Reddy had earlier indicated that the Central agencies may conduct raids on him.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Ahead of November 30 assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.
Reddy is contesting from Palair assembly segment in Khammam District.
Media reports suggested that Reddy was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.
Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam.
Reddy, at a press conference, on Wednesday indicated that the Central agencies such as Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.
Reddy alleged that during the past several days, the Central agencies were focusing their 'searches' on Congress leaders.
The ruling BRS government in Telangana and BJP colluded in the "attacks" on Congress party leaders, he further alleged.
"I request all my followers not to resort to any activity as they (Central agencies) may trouble me and my companies also," Reddy had said.
Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

