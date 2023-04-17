close

I understand trickery used by PM Modi in his speeches: Ashok Gehlot

The CM said Modi would begin his speech with the words "my friend Ashok Gehlot" and then subject his government to harsh criticism

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he understands the trickery used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches as he has been in politics for long.

During his address at a programme organised at the Rajasthan College here, the Congress leader said Modi would begin his speech with the words "my friend Ashok Gehlot" and then subject his government to harsh criticism.

He called it his "cleverness".

Referring to Modi's speech delivered virtually at a railway programme organised here on April 12, Gehlot said, "The prime minister had recently joined a VC (video-conference) from Delhi.... He started his speech saying 'my friend Ashok Gehlot'. And they will do whatever they want with my government (meri sarkar ki aisi ki taisi karenge). This is cleverness."

The veteran leader said after Modi's speech, he had tagged the prime minister in a tweet and said he had sounded the election bugle.

"I understand all these tricks.... I too have been doing politics for a long time," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that Modi had himself said in Mangarh that when he was the (Gujarat) chief minister, Ashok Gehlot was the seniormost among all the chief ministers in the country.

"When I am senior, the prime minister should take my advice and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) across the country," he said.

"Implement the OPS.... This is the first advice to you.... The scheme we have made for Rajasthan, you should implement it for the country," he added.

Gehlot accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating a new model in the country's politics of toppling elected governments through "horse trading", such as in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Manipur.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan | Politics

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

