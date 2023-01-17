JUST IN
Centre seeks to interfere in functioning of courts, alleges Mamata Banerjee
CBI seizes Rs 15 cr during searches at retired Railway official's premises
India's best era is coming: PM Modi at BJP national executive meet
PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Wednesday
China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts
Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks, shows study
Delhi HC stays CIC order asking CBDT to give info on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Women from tier-2 cities dominate job market; 80% rise in new users: Report
Indians view US as biggest military threat after China, shows survey
China's population dips for 1st time in 6 decades, India to take top spot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre seeks to interfere in functioning of courts, alleges Mamata Banerjee
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government was working on a priority to uplift every section of society through transparent, accountable and sensitive good governance

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government was working on a priority to uplift every section of society through transparent, accountable and sensitive good governance.

During an address on the second day of a 'Chintan Shivir' at Harishchandra Mathur Public Training Institute here, Gehlot directed officials to ensure timely and effective implementation of all state government schemes to benefit the common man.

He also instructed them to take strict action against those who unnecessarily delay the works.

In a statement, Gehlot said the process of issuing lease deeds had been greatly simplified. Despite this, strict action should be taken against the officials who cause unnecessary delays.

He also batted for dumping yards and sewage treatment plants in all cities to ensure "excellent sanitation". Gehlot said a study of Indian cities leading in cleanliness indices should be conducted.

The chief minister also urged the officials to ensure timely payment to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Pointing to the allocation of nearly Rs 4,029 crore for payment of agricultural exchange grants from 2019-20 to 2022-23 in case of crop failure due to natural calamities under the State Disaster Response Fund set up to deal with famine, he instructed the officials to complete assessment of frost-affected crops.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU