Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

chief minister will present the state's budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 8.

The budget session of the state assembly is scheduled to begin on January 23.

This will be the last full budget of the present Congress-led government in the state.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the budget will be focused on youths.

"The budget will be presented on February 8. Last year, a separate budget for agriculture was presented and this time the budget will be focused on youths and students," Gehlot told reporters here.

