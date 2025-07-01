Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

The Navy swung into action and launched the fire-fighting operation after receiving a distress call from the vessel on Sunday

INS Tabar, Navy

The navy deployed its warship INS Tabar to assist the vessel. (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy contained a fire on board a Palau-flagged tanker in the North Arabian Sea and ensured safety of 14 of the vessel's Indian crew members.

The Navy swung into action and launched the fire-fighting operation after receiving a distress call from the vessel on Sunday.

The vessel reported a major fire in its engine room while operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The Indian Navy undertook a high-risk fire fighting and rescue operation on-board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on June 29 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members," according to an Indian readout.

 

The navy deployed its warship INS Tabar to assist the vessel.

Also Read

INS Tabar, Navy

Commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew catches fire; Navy to help

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Navy's swift response made adversary plead for ceasefire: Admiral Tripathi

Premiumindian military, indian army, defence, army

Theatre commands are no longer optional for India's military

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Stealth frigate INS Tamal to join Indian Navy's western fleet on July 1

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Result announced at official website

"Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance," the Navy said in the readout. It said seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats.

"No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team. The remaining crew members, including the master, stayed on board to assist with fire containment," it added.

A six-member team of fire fighters from INS Tabar was deployed to contain the fire.

"Initial fire fighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and ship's crew resulted in considerable reduction in intensity of the fire with smoke restricted to the engine room," the Navy said.

"The fire fighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors)."

"Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy's firefighting team along with crew members have successfully brought the fire under control," it said.

The Navy said INS Tabar remains in the vicinity of the vessel for continued support.

"The valiant effort of Indian Naval personnel has ensured safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights Indian Navy's rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety," it noted.

More From This Section

ramchander rao, telangana bjp president

Former MLC, ABVP veteran, Ramchander Rao elected as Telangana BJP president

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

97,000 persons convicted in UP under 'operation conviction' since 2023

Cars

No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi from today: Here is what to know

stampede, bengaluru

Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer's suspension order quashed by tribunal

Pune airport

Airline gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found at Pune airport

Topics : Indian Navy fire safety Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon