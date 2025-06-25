Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak Major who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed in Waziristan

Pak Major who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed in Waziristan

Pakistani Major Moiz Abbas Shah, known for his role in capturing IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019, was killed during an anti-terror operation in South Waziristan

pakistan Flag

According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 11 terrorists were killed and seven others injured in the clash. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, a Pakistani Army officer known for his role in the 2019 capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, was among two soldiers killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan on Tuesday. The operation targeted members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referred to by the Pakistani military as “Fitna al Khwarij”, Dawn reported.
 
According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 11 terrorists were killed and seven others injured in the clash. The encounter took place in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district, following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the region.
 
 
Major Shah, 37, a native of Chakwal, led the operation and “paid the ultimate sacrifice while leading his troops from the front”, ISPR said. Alongside him, 27-year-old Lance Naik Jibranullah of Bannu also lost his life in the exchange of fire.
 
Maj Shah was part of the team involved in capturing then-Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019.
 

The 2019 aerial dogfight and Abhinandan’s capture

 
Following the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed, India carried out an airstrike on a terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26.

The next day, Pakistani fighter jets attempted to target Indian military installations, prompting an aerial dogfight. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison as part of India’s counter-response from the 51 Squadron based in Srinagar, was shot down and captured after ejecting across the Line of Control (LoC).
 
His capture drew national attention in both countries. Back-channel diplomacy ensued amid escalating tensions. While Pakistan reportedly tried to leverage Abhinandan’s capture, India issued a stern warning, resulting in a swift resolution. On February 28, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his release as a “gesture of peace”.
 
Abhinandan returned home 58 hours after his capture, crossing the Attari-Wagah border to a hero’s welcome. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later said he had made India proud.
 

Civilians caught in crossfire during Waziristan operation

 
The Sararogha operation also resulted in civilian casualties. Two women travelling in a pickup from Khamrang to Wana were killed when their vehicle got caught in the crossfire. Five others, including two women, were injured. Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan Nisar Khan confirmed the incident and said a police investigation has been launched, Dawn reported.

Topics : Abhinandan Varthaman Indian Air Force BS Web Reports India Pakistan relations

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

