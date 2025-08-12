Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt introduces IBC Amendment Bill with group, cross-border reforms

Govt introduces IBC Amendment Bill with group, cross-border reforms

IBC Amendment Bill proposes group insolvency, creditor-led resolution, and cross-border framework, aiming to cut delays, boost recoveries, and ease the burden on courts

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The proposed amendments include changes to Section 7 of the Code, which deals with initiation of insolvency by a financial creditor.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday introduced the much-anticipated Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill, bringing key reforms including group insolvency, a creditor-led resolution process, and a cross-border insolvency framework. The Bill has been referred to a select committee for further deliberations.
 
The proposed amendments include changes to Section 7 of the Code, which deals with initiation of insolvency by a financial creditor. It enables mandatory admission of an application for the corporate insolvency resolution process once the default is established, no disciplinary proceedings are pending against the proposed resolution professional, and other procedural requirements are met.
 
“The proposed amendments aim to reduce delays, maximise value for all stakeholders, and improve governance of all processes under the Code,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons. 
 
 
She added that the proposed changes seek to modify existing provisions to better align with the overall objectives of the Code and to introduce new provisions following global best practices for resolving insolvency.

Also Read

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

IBBI calls for CoC to discuss, record section 29A eligibility under IBC

insolvency

Resolution process: Govt must address emerging gaps in the IBC frameworkpremium

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis, debt woes

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart into insolvency over ₹1.28 crore default

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC enabled debt resolution of ₹26 trillion in 9 years, says Crisil

 
Being amended for the seventh time since its inception, the IBC now proposes an out-of-court initiation mechanism for genuine business failures to facilitate faster and more cost-effective insolvency resolution with minimal business disruption, as part of a creditor-initiated resolution process.
 
The aim is to ease the burden on judicial systems, promote ease of doing business, and improve access to credit.
 
The group insolvency framework in the Bill seeks to efficiently resolve insolvencies involving complex corporate group structures, minimise value destruction caused by fragmented proceedings, and maximise creditor recoveries through coordinated decision-making.
 

More From This Section

satellite

IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

Independence day, Border Security Force

'Operation Alert' launched alongside Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day

food waste

SC orders safe food waste disposal to curb stray dogs in court premises

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

No stray dogs in Delhi? SC target challenges MCD's funds and capacity

Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th year of freedom? Know the answer

Topics : Industry News Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon