Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis

BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis

BluSmart enters insolvency after a regulatory probe accused a co-founder of misappropriating funds intended for vehicle purchases

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Electric taxi operator BluSmart

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric taxi operator BluSmart has begun insolvency proceedings amid rising corporate governance concerns, according to a Reuters report. The development comes after a regulatory probe that accused a co-founder of misappropriating funds intended for vehicle purchases, according to the firm overseeing the resolution process.  The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in its ruling, named NPV Insolvency Professionals as the interim resolution professional (IRP) and directed them to take charge of BluSmart’s operations and assets while maintaining it as "a going concern". It also ordered the company’s promoters and management to extend full cooperation during the insolvency proceedings until a resolution plan is finalised.
 

More From This Section

Decathlon

Decathlon aims to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030

Brigade Hotels

Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

Nayara

Nayara taps Indian IT firm Rediff.com after Microsoft suspends service

Shailesh Jejurikar

Shailesh Jejurikar named P&G president & CEO; first Indian to hold job

V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's micro loan stress may bottom out in 2 quarters: MD & CEOpremium

Topics : corporate governance National Company Law Tribunal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentRajasthan JET Result 2025International Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon