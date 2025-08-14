Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued diversions from 9:30 am to 12 pm today for the Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon; around 5,000 students will join the event from Kamla Market to Connaught Place

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga – 2025’ walkathon scheduled on Thursday, August 14. Around 5,000 students will take part in the event, which will start from Kamla Market and conclude at Central Park in Connaught Place.
 

Route of the walkathon

 
The walkathon will pass through Hamdard Chowk, Round About Kamla Market, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya RS Flyover, Press Cut, Tagore Road Red Light, Mata Sundari College, DDU Marg, Minto Road Light and will enter Connaught Circus.
 

Traffic diversions and restrictions

 
Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm on the following roads:
 
• Hamdard Chowk
• Round about Kamla Market

• Minto Road
• Ajmeri Gate Chowk
• Bhavbhuti Marg
• RS Flyover
• Tagore Road Red Light
• Mata Sundri College
• DDU Marg
• Minto Road Light
 
Heavy vehicles and buses will not be allowed on these routes during the event. Commuters have been advised to avoid these areas during the mentioned time.
 

Parking arrangements

 
No parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road or for the general public in the area.
 
Parking will be prohibited on Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg, and Minto Road (both carriageways) during the walkathon. Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and action will be taken as per law, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic connaught place

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

