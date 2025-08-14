Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga – 2025’ walkathon scheduled on Thursday, August 14. Around 5,000 students will take part in the event, which will start from Kamla Market and conclude at Central Park in Connaught Place.
Route of the walkathon
The walkathon will pass through Hamdard Chowk, Round About Kamla Market, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya RS Flyover, Press Cut, Tagore Road Red Light, Mata Sundari College, DDU Marg, Minto Road Light and will enter Connaught Circus.
Traffic diversions and restrictions
Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm on the following roads:
• Hamdard Chowk
• Round about Kamla Market
Also Read
• Minto Road
• Ajmeri Gate Chowk
• Bhavbhuti Marg
• RS Flyover
• Tagore Road Red Light
• Mata Sundri College
• DDU Marg
• Minto Road Light
Heavy vehicles and buses will not be allowed on these routes during the event. Commuters have been advised to avoid these areas during the mentioned time.
Parking arrangements
No parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road or for the general public in the area.
Parking will be prohibited on Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg, and Minto Road (both carriageways) during the walkathon. Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and action will be taken as per law, the Delhi Traffic Police said.