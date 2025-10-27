IIM Calcutta achieves 100% summer placements; top stipend ₹6 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has completed its summer placements for the 62nd batch of its flagship MBA programme, securing 100 per cent placements with 510 offers for 470 students.
The placement week was conducted in hybrid mode, with multiple cross-functional roles offered by 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors, the institute said in a statement.
Rs 6 lakh top stipend; average at Rs 1.85 lakh per month
The average monthly stipend was Rs 1.85 lakh, while the median stood at Rs 2 lakh per month. The highest domestic stipend stood at Rs 4.5 lakh per month, whereas the highest international stipend was Rs 6 lakh per month. The top 5 percentile of students secured a monthly stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh.
Firms across key sectors drive recruitment
The institute said that it witnessed participation from firms across major sectors such as consulting, finance, FMCG, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, software, and technology, among others.
“While the institute saw strong support from its legacy recruiters, several domestic and global firms participated as first-time recruiters. The alumni base and network of the institute continued to provide endurance to the placement process,” it added.
Cluster-cohort model ensures better student-recruiter fit
The institute also said that the cluster-cohort placement process, which included policies such as the “dream offer,” ensured a better student–recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students.