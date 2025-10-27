Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

The BS-VI compliant vehicles meet stricter emission standards are expected to curtail pollution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

All commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant will be prohibited from entering the national capital from November 1, in line with the CAQM's directions.

The BS-VI compliant vehicles meet stricter emission standards are expected to curtail pollution.

A public notice issued by the transport department said BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi only for a limited period, up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.

There will, however, be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles till October 31, 2026, or those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.

 

The notice added that restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on commercial goods vehicles will continue to apply during the period a particular stage is in force.

In a meeting held on October 17, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

