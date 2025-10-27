LIVE news updates: US-Pakistan ties not at India's expense, says Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington is seeking to strengthen its strategic partnership with Pakistan, but not at the cost of its longstanding and vital relationship with India.
Addressing journalists ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday during the Asean summit, Rubio emphasised that the US shares a “deep, historic, and important” friendship with India.
India’s concerns over US-Pakistan shift
Rubio’s comments follow reports suggesting that Washington is moving closer to Islamabad, a development that has sparked concern among foreign policy observers and created unease in New Delhi, particularly in the wake of recent strategic and economic engagements under the Trump administration.
Responding to questions about India’s apprehensions regarding US-Pakistan relations, Rubio said, “New Delhi is concerned for obvious reasons, but I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship with India.”
He described India as “very mature when it comes to diplomacy” and underlined that the US must sustain engagement with multiple nations simultaneously.
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in multiple states on October 27, India Today reported today. The briefing will be conducted at 4:15 pm and is likely to be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Although full details are yet to be announced, the Election Commission is likely to launch the first phase of the SIR, covering 10 to 15 states, including those set to hold Assembly elections in 2026.
Taking note of the incident after a video of it surfaced online, Bahadurgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mayank Mishra termed the action “an individual lapse of judgement”.
Haryana Police terms ACP’s use of JCB to clear vendors ‘lapse of judgement’
Amid public outrage over an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) using a JCB machine to evict street vendors, a senior Haryana Police official described the act as an “individual lapse of judgement” and said the officer has been advised to exercise greater caution in future. ACP Dinesh Kumar, a former international boxer, faced criticism after deploying an earth-mover to remove vendors from a road following complaints about traffic obstruction.
Taking note of the incident after a video of it surfaced online, Bahadurgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mayank Mishra termed the action “an individual lapse of judgement”.
Hopeful Quad leaders to meet in first quarter of 2026, says Australia PM Albanese
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that a meeting of the Quad group leaders is likely to be held in the first quarter of 2026. A meeting of the leaders of Australia, the United States, Japan and India had been expected to be hosted in 2025. Albanese told reporters in Malaysia, where he is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (Asean) forum.
