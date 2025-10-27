Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for October 27-28

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Chhath Puja, anticipating heavy traffic near major roads and ponds from the afternoon of October 27 to the morning of October 28

Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: In anticipation of Chhath Puja 2025, which will be celebrated across the city from the afternoon of Monday, October 27, to the morning of Tuesday, October 28, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory.  
Authorities have announced that special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place during the two-day festival to ensure devotees’ safety and smooth movement.  
Heavy traffic is expected in East, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer, and West Delhi, where large gatherings are anticipated at various Chhath ghats for rituals and offerings. Commuters have been advised to plan their routes carefully, especially around major water bodies and ponds across the city.
 

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: Traffic diversions 

Bhajanpura Area: Commercial vehicles won’t be permitted on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park between 5 PM to 7 PM (Oct 27) and 5 AM to 7 AM (Oct 28).
 
Gandhi Nagar Area: Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will be shut from 5 PM to 6 PM (Oct 27) and 5 AM to 7 AM (Oct 28). Traffic will be diverted through Disused Canal Road.

Khajuri Khas Area: Traffic heading towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road, while vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be rerouted from MCD Toll to Sabhapur Village.
 
The advisory clarified that there will be no traffic limitations around New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBTs. 
 
However, travellers are advised to begin early and allow extra travel time to avoid delays caused by congestion near Chhath sites. 

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: Other important instructions 

There are no restrictions at ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, or New Delhi Railway Station. But plan and give yourself additional time for any delays.
 
To help ease traffic, people are urged to take public transport, such as the Delhi Metro.
 
Roadside parking must be avoided as it impedes traffic flow; cars should only be parked in designated lots.
 
The closest police officers should be notified right away of any unknown object or suspicious individual.
 
To prevent inconvenience, plan your trip. 

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025: For general commuters

The traffic police suggested that locals use the Delhi Traffic Police's official social media accounts to be informed about real-time traffic alerts.
 
If possible, take public transport rather than drive your own car.
 
Avoid parking on the side of the road and only park in approved spots.
 
Any suspicious people or objects should be reported right away to the local police.
 
Make travel plans and keep up with official sources for traffic information.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

